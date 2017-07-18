Teen identified in Green River Lake drowning

Tariq Armour (far right) with teammates (Photo: Kentucky Standard)

TAYLOR CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The teen who drowned in Green River Lake while swimming with friends on Sunday has been identified as 18-year-old Tariq Armour.

According to witnesses, Armour went into the water but never resurfaced. Armour's body was found Monday morning about 25 feet from where he was last seen in the lake. His family said some of Armour's friends tried to save him.

Armour had just graduated from Bardstown High School. Armour and his friends were celebrating at the lake before heading off to college.

"His smile used to light up these hallways," recalls Bardstown High School's Principal Chris Pickett.

He was preparing to go to Georgetown College. He was going to play on the college's football team in the fall.

Armour's classmates have organized a remembrance Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church on 116 E. Flaget Avenue. Counselors will be on hand as so many students knew Armour and may need assistance during this time of grief.

© 2017 WHAS-TV