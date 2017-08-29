Teen faces 52-count indictment in car, gun theft ring

Ariel Mayan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old in a car theft right targeting vehicles that possibly had guns inside.

Ariel Mayan, 19, was indicted on 52 separate charges in the case.

Police say Mayan led a group of juveniles in the ring where at least 23 vehicles were stolen – worth more than $360,000.

Police say more cars could be involved in this case.

