Teen dies at hospital after she was hit by car on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A teen has died at University Hospital after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road.

The Deputy Coroner identified the person as 17-year-old Lunden Pope. Pope was a senior at Seneca High School. She was set to graduate Thursday, May 25.

Police said Pope ran across the road and was hit by a Chevy Cobalt around 5 p.m. on May 18.

The driver of the Cobalt did remain at the scene, and no charges are expected against the driver.

Poplar Level was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

Grief counselors will be at school today.

© 2017 WHAS-TV