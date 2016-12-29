Teddy bears sewn by inmates comfort needy kids

Teddy bear and pillows on the bed of Jackon Starck-Bean inside the home of the Starck-Beans on south Second Street in Louisville. Aug. 10, 2015 (Photo: Alton Strupp/The Courier-Journal)

A state program has 2,000 handmade teddy bears for social services staff to distribute to comfort children in crisis situations.

The effort is a program of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Department for Community Based Services.

“These cuddly teddy bears are such a comfort to children who are facing trauma because they have been removed from their birth family,” Cabinet Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson said. “Our case managers are so appreciative of efforts like this that help our children cope during a difficult time.”

The bears were sewn by male inmates at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange and were offered through a partnership with the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Luther Luckett started the program in 2014, providing inmates with a way to give back to the community, and seven inmates are currently participating.

“This program serves the dual purpose of helping children in need while teaching our inmates about empathy, kindness and the importance of community,” said Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley. “Many of these inmates endured similar experiences as children."

Each of the nine state regions is getting 222 bears. Case workers are using the bears where they will make the most difference – by giving to all children in care, having available in family visitation rooms, sending to families having financial struggles during the holidays or providing to children just coming into care because of abuse or neglect that is no fault of their own.

Two Rivers Service Region Administrator Joey Minor, whose region includes Daviess and Warren counties, said the bears will make a great impact on many grateful children, though the success may be hard to immediately see. “Sometimes seeds of kindness sown today may not produce fruit for years. We are hoping for smiles and hugs all around with these bears.”

Secretary Glisson said that the state is not able to purchase items like the bears with state funds, and that makes them even more appreciated.

Glisson said there are about 8,100 children in out-of-home care, which is meant to be transitional until children can safely return home or be adopted.