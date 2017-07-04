Techy gorilla brings awareness to species

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Quick-thinking dad pulls gun on intruder to protect family
-
Things to do locally on July 4th
-
First Alert StormTeam: 4th of July forecast
-
The Vault revisits the Ivan Cano case 10 years later
-
Morning Brew 7.4.17
-
Morning Brew in Spanish 7.4.17
-
Charlestown City Council votes for new water company
-
Thieves targeting mailboxes for identity theft
-
What's happening with Obamacare repeal and replace?
-
Graffiti becoming a problem at local sites
More Stories
-
Kentuckiana families head to park for 4th of July funJul. 4, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
Viral photo from Louisville Zoo creating gorilla awarenessJul. 4, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
On Your Side: Places to take the family on July 4Jul. 3, 2017, 6:55 p.m.