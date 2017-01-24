Teachers would face more background checks under proposal

Teacher in classroom (photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - All Indiana teachers would have to undergo a criminal background check every five years under a bill endorsed by an Indiana legislative committee.

The proposal approved unanimously Tuesday by the House Education Committee toughens current requirements that teachers only face such checks when they are first hired. The requirement would apply to all public, private

The Legislature signed off last year on requiring checks of private school educators and limits on confidentiality agreements.

