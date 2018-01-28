Amb. Nikki Haley Says President Trump's Strategies are Working
Family, friends remember students killed in Marshall Co. school shooting
Updated 10:24 AM. EST
Larry-Bisig
One on One with @LarryBisig: Terry MeinersOne on One with @LarryBisig: Terry Meiners Rarely has Terry Meiners opened up about his past as a grocer in Indianapolis, a pioneer in the growth of “shock” radio in the mornings, or his controversial move to one of the most important slots in American radio: afternoon drive time on one of the most powerful stations in the U.S.
- 5 days ago
News
Teachers, enter our $2,000 Inspiring Curiosity ContestTeachers, enter our $2,000 Inspiring Curiosity Contest
- 9 days ago
Local
Louisville makes list of best small cities for touristsLouisville makes list of best small cities for tourists
- 19 hours ago
Crime
Escaped inmate arrested running back to prison with booze, home-cooked foodEscaped inmate arrested running back to prison with booze, home-cooked food An inmate who escaped from a federal prison with the intention of breaking back in laden with bottles of alcohol and home-cooked treats has been arrested in Southeast Texas.
- 2 minutes ago
Consumer
LuLaRoe sided with retailer who mocked those with special needs and people are not happyLuLaRoe sided with retailer who mocked those with special needs and people are not happy A LuLaRoe Independent Retailers was seen mocking people with special needs during a live stream sale. When the National Down Syndrome Society saw the footage they said they would end their relationship with the company if the retailer's contract was not terminated. The company chose to stick by their Independent Retailer.
- 29 minutes ago
University-Of-Louisville
Louisville's hot shooting helps blow out Wake Forest 96-77Louisville's hot shooting helps blow out Wake Forest 96-77 Seeking to rebound from Wednesday's overtime loss at Miami, the Cardinals (16-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-8 before surging ahead with a 19-2 run that included 14 unanswered points.
- 6 hours ago
Crime
Ind. man arrested, accused of stealing children's inheritanceInd. man arrested, accused of stealing children's inheritance ISP says in 2017, Larry Paul stole more than $50,000 from two children left in his care after their parent died.
- 6 hours ago
News
Kentucky water district needs cash to avoid collapseKentucky water district needs cash to avoid collapse The water district shut off water to thousands of customers for days when an intake pump and service pipes froze during frigid weather earlier this month. For years, the district has lost more than half of the water it treats through leaky pipes and tanks.
- 8 hours ago
University-Of-Kentucky
Knox scores season-high 34, Kentucky beats No. 7 WVU 83-76Knox scores season-high 34, Kentucky beats No. 7 WVU 83-76 West Virginia led for most of the game but fell quiet after halftime. Knox scored 12 points during a 21-2 run, capped by his dunk with 10:39 left for a 58-56 lead.
- 8 hours ago
Local
The future of self-ordering arrives at Bardstown Rd. McDonald'sThe future of self-ordering arrives at Bardstown Rd. McDonald's The McDonald's location near Costco on Bardstown Road, now offers the self-ordering kiosks.
- 8 hours ago
Local
Exhibit celebrates the 'Legacy of Black Louisville'Exhibit celebrates the 'Legacy of Black Louisville' The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is celebrating the legacy of black Louisville by linking the past to the present.
- 8 hours ago
Nation
FedEx delivery man calls police after finding 5-year-old alone in rat-infested apartmentFedEx delivery man calls police after finding 5-year-old alone in rat-infested apartment The young child was discovered by the worker who was delivering packages to a building in the Bronx, NY., police said.
- 9 hours ago
Crime
Sunday Read: WHAS11's best stories this week
LuLaRoe sided with retailer who mocked those with special needs and…
5 people shot, 1 dead, at Indianapolis saloon
Dense fog through late morning, then sunny and cool.
