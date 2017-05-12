Teacher speaks out against poor reputation at Crosby Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Videos and images of fighting are what many associate with Crosby Middle School. But teachers say the brawls and fights are far from what actually lies behind those school walls.



“Sometimes the public only sees that small, tiny, little piece that's on a news broadcast and what we want to show people in our community are all of the great people that make Crosby what it is,” said Peggy Helm, a teacher at Crosby.



Helm has been a teacher at Crosby for over a decade. Fourteen years ago, she left the Catholic School System and started teaching English at Crosby and she's been here ever since.



“One of the reasons why Crosby has continued to thrive and has had teachers who have spent their entire careers here at Crosby is because of the dedication and the love people here have for one another,” Helm said.



That love, however, often overshadowed by pleas for help from parents who say their kids are being bullied at Crosby. WHAS11 talked to Shawn King last month.



“Our daughter is frightened to even leave a classroom,” King said.



Helm says bullying is a problem that is not exclusive to any one school but at Crosby, they work hard to stop it.



“We don't tolerate any type of bullying here and we're very quick to show students there are consequences for every action,” Helm said.



The videos are hard to watch but she says she wants to replace those images with ones of accomplishments. So why is Peggy coming forward now? Simply, because she wants to set the record straight.



“Maybe it's my age or maybe it's because I'm finishing up a unit in the Civil Rights Movement that says to me I think you have to stand up for the things that you believe in,” Helm said.

Helm says they faculty is planning an event to celebrate all the positive things happening at Crosby. Next Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. they've invited current and former students, parents, and teachers to the Douglass Hills park to focus on their accomplishments.

