Taylor Co. flash flooding causing road closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Saturday’s heavy rains are causing headaches in Taylor County.

Officials with Taylor County Emergency Management says flash flooding has been occurring throughout Campbellsville and the county.

Multiple roads in the city and the county are closed or impassable, including KY Highway 210 and 658 Water Tower Bypass.

TCEM says emergency officials have made water rescues.

They are urging people not to travel in Taylor County until the water recedes.

