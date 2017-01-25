Target recalls Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There's a consumer alert for you as a fall hazard has prompted the recall of nearly 9,000 children's electric scooters.

The recall involves Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters sold exclusively at Target.

They were manufactured last September and October.

The company says the knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break posing a fall hazard to the rider.

