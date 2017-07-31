TARC to host comment period for new fare system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – TARC is looking at making some changes to the way riders pay and is looking for public input.
Officials are going to start testing a new smart card to pay for trips to replace the old paper-based system.
There are also plans for riders to be able to scan their smartphones as payment options.
TARC hopes these new payment systems will streamline the process and get to their destinations faster.
There will be several weeks of public comment so you can voice your opinion about the proposed payment system.
The first public comment open house will be Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Union Station located at 1000 West Broadway.
Public Comment Open Houses:
Tuesday, Aug. 15
TARC Union Station
1000 West Broadway
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
TARC Route #23
Bon Air Library
2816 Del Rio Place
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
On-site Spanish Interpreter
TARC Route #23
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Nia Center
2900 West Broadway
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
TARC Route #23
LFPL Shawnee Branch
3912 West Broadway
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
TARC Routes #23, #27
Thursday, Aug. 17
LFPL Main Branch
301 York St.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
TARC Routes #4, #6, #23
Kroger Marketplace
4915 Dixie Highway
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
TARC Route #18
Friday, Aug. 18
LFPL Iroquois Branch
601 West Woodlawn
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
On-site Spanish Interpreter
TARC Route #4
Tuesday, Aug. 22
LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)
7300 Jefferson Boulevard
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
TARC Routes #18, #62
Wednesday, Aug. 23
New Albany Floyd County Public Library
180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
TARC Routes #71, #83
Tuesday, Sept. 5
LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)
7300 Jefferson Boulevard
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
TARC Routes #18, #62
Wednesday, Sept. 6
New Albany Floyd County Public Library
180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
TARC Routes #71, #83
TARC will have a booth at the following events:
Aug. 12
Unity Jam
West End School – Darrell Griffith Gym
3628 Virginia Ave.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
TARC Routes #19 and #25
Aug. 17 – 27
Kentucky State Fair – South Wing
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Aug. 22
Shively Job Fair
Shively City Hall
1901 Park Rd.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Sept. 4
WorldFest – Belvedere
Sept. 4
Mayor's Bike, Hike and Paddle – Waterfront
