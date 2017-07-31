TARC to host comment period for new fare system

A TARC bus riding in downtown Louisville on Apr. 26, 2015 (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – TARC is looking at making some changes to the way riders pay and is looking for public input.

Officials are going to start testing a new smart card to pay for trips to replace the old paper-based system.

There are also plans for riders to be able to scan their smartphones as payment options.

TARC hopes these new payment systems will streamline the process and get to their destinations faster.

There will be several weeks of public comment so you can voice your opinion about the proposed payment system.

The first public comment open house will be Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Union Station located at 1000 West Broadway.

Public Comment Open Houses:

Tuesday, Aug. 15

TARC Union Station

1000 West Broadway

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



TARC Route #23



Bon Air Library

2816 Del Rio Place

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

On-site Spanish Interpreter



TARC Route #23





Wednesday, Aug. 16

Nia Center

2900 West Broadway

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.



TARC Route #23



LFPL Shawnee Branch

3912 West Broadway

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



TARC Routes #23, #27

Thursday, Aug. 17

LFPL Main Branch

301 York St.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



TARC Routes #4, #6, #23





Kroger Marketplace

4915 Dixie Highway

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



TARC Route #18



Friday, Aug. 18

LFPL Iroquois Branch

601 West Woodlawn

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

On-site Spanish Interpreter



TARC Route #4



Tuesday, Aug. 22

LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)

7300 Jefferson Boulevard

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



TARC Routes #18, #62



Wednesday, Aug. 23

New Albany Floyd County Public Library

180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



TARC Routes #71, #83



Tuesday, Sept. 5

LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)

7300 Jefferson Boulevard

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

TARC Routes #18, #62



Wednesday, Sept. 6

New Albany Floyd County Public Library

180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.



TARC Routes #71, #83



TARC will have a booth at the following events:



Aug. 12

Unity Jam

West End School – Darrell Griffith Gym

3628 Virginia Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



TARC Routes #19 and #25

Aug. 17 – 27

Kentucky State Fair – South Wing

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.





Aug. 22

Shively Job Fair

Shively City Hall

1901 Park Rd.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Sept. 1 – Sept. 4

WorldFest – Belvedere





Sept. 4

Mayor's Bike, Hike and Paddle – Waterfront

© 2017 WHAS-TV