TARC testing new forms of paper-less payment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- TARC is taking a step to the future, changing the way you pay for your ride and they want to hear from you.
Officials are going to start testing a new smart card to pay for trips to replace the old paper-based system.
There are also plans for riders to be able to scan their smartphones as a payment options.
The first public comment open house will be Tuesday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TARC Union Station location at 1000 West Broadway.
