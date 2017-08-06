TARC testing new forms of paper-less payment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- TARC is taking a step to the future, changing the way you pay for your ride and they want to hear from you.

Officials are going to start testing a new smart card to pay for trips to replace the old paper-based system.



There are also plans for riders to be able to scan their smartphones as a payment options.

The first public comment open house will be Tuesday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TARC Union Station location at 1000 West Broadway.

