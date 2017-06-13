TARC receives $2.5M grant for Riverport project

18th Street - Valley Station TARC bus (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There will now be more ways to travel to work, thanks to a new grant.

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has been awarded a $2.5 million grant for a new Riverport Circulator Project.

The funds will help aid in new routes and more hours to areas in Riverport and connect the area to other main, express or high-frequency TARC routes.

City officials say the new routes will help businesses in the area and residents get to the thousands of jobs available in southwest Louisville.

Officials say following the implementation of the project, the transit service will continue to work with Metro Parks, State Highway Departments and Metro Council Districts to make improvements for pedestrian safety and crossings near Riverport.

The grant will be administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

© 2017 WHAS-TV