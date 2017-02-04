Tara Moseley on The Healing Place

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother asks for answers in hit-and-run
-
Little girl hit by stray bullet
-
Additional human remains found in Shelby Co.
-
Farm owner facing 97 charges in animal abuse
-
13 horses recovering in Oldham Co.
-
Chase ends in wreck on I-64 near Frankfort
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Kalorama: Washington's power neighborhood
-
Kentuckiana welcomes refugee family
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
More Stories
-
Accreditation agency raises new concerns about UofLFeb. 4, 2017, 11:43 a.m.
-
JCPS teaming up with UofL to improve student behaviorFeb. 4, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
Heroin addict goes from homeless to collegeFeb. 4, 2017, 7:25 a.m.