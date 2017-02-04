Tara Moseley credits The Healing Place for incredible recovery

(Photo: Pat McDonogh/Courier-Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Healing Place is a long term addiction recovery center. There are three campuses: two in Louisville and one in Campbellsville.

This morning on the Weekend Edition of Good Morning Kentuckiana I had the opportunity to talk with Tara Moseley. I had read her story in the Courier Journal and it is inspiring. The full story is included below.

Tara became addicted to pain pills after breaking her leg. It has been six years since she went to The Healing Place and into detox.

The journey post-detox found her at The Healing Place for a recovery program. This is the time she says she began to get her life in order while at the same time finding a supportive group of people. Today she is a student at the University of Louisville with a stellar GPA and hopes of working in public policy at the state level.

She shares her story in the hope that others can find hope and inspiration to put their own lives back together.



READ FULL STORY: Heroin addict goes from homeless to college

This weekend and next DISH on Market is hosting Brunch for Recovery between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds from the sale of all coffee will be donated to The Healing Place.

