Take a look inside Please & Thank You's newest location

Brooke Vaughn said the new location for a Please & Thank You coffee shop just kind of fell into her lap.

Even though the space is new to Vaughn's brand, the shop at 252 E. Market St., near Floyd Street, might be familiar to coffee enthusiasts in the city. It housed Press on Market until the end of July.

"The owner of Press on Market needed to get out of town," Vaughn, owner of the Please & Thank You brand, explained. "His youngest son is going to Tulane in the fall, and he just had no family reasons to be here."

She said the opportunity came to her through her coffee bean roaster, who suggested she take over the coffee shop.

"I had no interest in taking over his business, but I was happy to take his lease," she said.

Yes, you're remembering correctly: Vaughn's other Please & Thank You location is just down the street from the new shop, but she thinks it will work for a few reasons.

"This is not the same crowd as NuLu, even though it's seven blocks away," she said. "It's very downtown."

Vaughn hopes to attract hospital visitors and others from local businesses. Unlike Press, she also will open on the weekends to grab crowds who come to the area for Bats or Louisville FC games.

She also thinks the location will be helpful when the NuLu streetscaping begins and potentially causes traffic and access problems in NuLu.

She estimated that the new space has more than 2,000 square feet, compared to the 800 square feet at the other E. Market St. location and 1,200 at the shop on Frankfort Avenue. She said she picked up the Press lease where it left off, but she declined to discuss leasing terms further. Vaughn also said she wasn't sure yet how much she's put into the redesign of the shop.

The shop will be open the same hours as the others, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

