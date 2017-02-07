Syrian refugees find home in Louisville despite travel ban delay

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A family of 7 refugees from Syria arrived in their new Louisville home Tuesday afternoon.

The family was greeted at the Louisville International Airport with flowers and balloons by family members as well as Catholic Charities of Louisville and Refuge Louisville.

Signs from the welcome read “we welcome you to our country.”

This comes as three federal judges are set to hear oral arguments in the emergency legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order.

Hamzeh Shblak, a refugee, found out about his family coming to the U.S. after waiting for a year for security clearance. He said the order delayed their trip by 10 days.

“And we were told that the refugee arrivals were banned and now we have been seeing the TV news and everything that a lot of people from America was against the ban so now it has been reopened and we are – that is why we get the chance to come,” he said.

President Trump said the court fight over his refugee and immigration executive order could end up in the Supreme Court.

