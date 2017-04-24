Syrian refugee children competing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Three young men and their instructors are hoping to change the stereotypes many think of when they hear “Syrian refugee”.

The elementary school-aged children brought their robot “Robogee” to Louisville, Kentucky for the annual VEX IQ Challenge. The contest is a world championship robotics competition.

Monday, they received a warm welcome from a crowd of thousands inside Freedom Hall.

The team will be paired, at random, with other teams from around the world as they compete.

“The Hope of Syria” lives just inside the border of Lebanon from Syria having fled there during the civil war.

Keeping the student’s minds on technology and education is a tough task.

“We saw a lot of cases in our school where children lost mothers or fathers or sisters,” Coach Dr. Fadi Al-Halabi explained.

“It's so difficult to deal with these cases and so our focus now is education and psycho-social support to avoid our children from this impact of the war.”

Bright-eyed, the boys represent a generation with an uncertain future.

"I like the competition of the robots,” team member Abdulla Esaawie said. “And I like the many, many teams.”

Back home, another 9 teams compete locally. There are 100 students in all with half of them being young girls. The children work through a language barrier to cooperate with teams from around the world.

While many of the booths at the VEX IQ Challenge are decorated with cute signs and balloons and some teams wear costumes, the “Hope of Syria” team's booth is different with artwork by children in the war-torn land halfway around the world.

At the elaborate opening ceremonies Monday, the young men received a warm welcome. It was a sign that their efforts to win over hearts is working even before the contest begins.

The coach said that they had difficulty gaining visas to travel for the contest but the embassy in Lebanon helped them. They’ve also turned to online fundraising to pay for the trip.

The contest runs this week at the Fair and Expo Center in Louisville.

