Suzanne Whitlow enters guilty plea

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The woman accused of killing an off-duty LMPD detective and a UK employee while driving drunk in Lexington pleaded guilty today.
Suzanne Whitlow is charged with DUI and two counts of second-degree manslaughter, after a crash back in October 2016.
Police say she drove up onto a Lexington sidewalk, killing Metro Detective Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore.
Whitlow will be sentenced on March 16th.
