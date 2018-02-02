Suzanne Whitlow enters guilty plea

Suzanne Whitlow mugshot

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The woman accused of killing an off-duty LMPD detective and a UK employee while driving drunk in Lexington pleaded guilty today.

Suzanne Whitlow is charged with DUI and two counts of second-degree manslaughter, after a crash back in October 2016.

Police say she drove up onto a Lexington sidewalk, killing Metro Detective Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore.

Whitlow will be sentenced on March 16th.



