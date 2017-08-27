Suspected arsonist flees scene on ATV

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A local business is offering a reward to find the person the owner says was caught on camera running away from the scene of a crime.

Early in the morning on August 19, surveillance video captured someone driving an ATV to a medical facility before a fire was spotted on the side of the building.



Nair Internal Medicine on Dixie Highway is offering a $100 reward for information leading to an arrest.



Louisville Metro Arson is investigating.

If you have any information, call 574-3721.

