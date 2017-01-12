Suspect in multiple robberies found, charged

(Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing several gas stations last week.

The suspect is Melvin Javier Rivera-Morales from Indiana.



He is charged with robbery in the first degree.



LMPD used surveillance photos to find his license plate and track the robber down. They also had help from crime tips they received after these photos were on the news.



