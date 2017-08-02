Suspect in deadly shooting to appear in court

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man Metro Police say is responsible for a deadly shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood is expected in court Thursday.

Deandre Williams is charged with murder in connection to the shooting of a 20-year-old man.



The victim was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Parkway Housing Complex on Brashear Drive.



Police have not yet released the name of the victim or what led to the shooting.



Williams is currently being held at Metro Corrections.

© 2017 WHAS-TV