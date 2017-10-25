Suspect believed to be armed before shot by officer, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police say Ashleigh Bertucci was armed when Shelbyville officers confronted her on October 25.

Police had received two calls that day from callers worried that Bertucci may harm herself or her boyfriend who lives in Shelbyville.

Bertucci was believed to be armed and dangerous. During the course of officers confronting her inside her vehicle, one officer discharged his weapon, striking Bertucci.

She later died at the hospital.

It's not clear if she raised a weapon or fired.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave per department policy while KSP's critical incident response team is investigating.

