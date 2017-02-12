Suspect accused of murder in Dec. homicide due in court Monday

Quenton Seville Hall is facing a murder charge in a Dec. 2 shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man charged in a 2016 murder investigation is expected in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday.

Quenton Hall, 34, is accused of shooting and killing Fernandez Bowman in December 2016.

Metro Police said Bowman was found inside his car suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 25th and Burwell Streets in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Police say the car hit a telephone pole and a fence before resting against a home.

Hall’s bond is set at $500,000.

