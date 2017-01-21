Supporters of economic, social justice rally in Louisville

(Photo: Event Organizer)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Supporters of women's rights and social justice are gathered in Louisville in solidarity with others around the world who have marched on city streets in a show of empowerment after President Donald Trump's inauguration.



The rally in Louisville on Saturday was in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, where hundreds of thousands gathered to send Trump a message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. More than 600 "sister marches" were planned around the world.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.