Super Chef's owner celebrates anniversary with new book

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A comic-book themed restaurant in the Highlands is celebrating a major milestone.

It’s been one year since Super Chefs reopened their doors in the Highlands following a devastating fire at their original location in St. Matthews.

Dozens filled the restaurant Saturday as owner Darnell Ferguson celebrated the release of his new book, “Knowing Is Half The Fight…..Cooking Is The Other.”

Ferguson says the book is for anyone who wants to live and eat healthier without dieting.

“The book is for anyone who wants to make their health go in a positive direction without dieting. The thing is, you don't have to diet to be too healthy. You just need knowledge and that's what the book is about. Taking all the little things you can do to live a positive healthy lifestyle.”

Ferguson says he first started writing the book while he was in college.

The book is available on Amazon.

