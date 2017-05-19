Sunday's Buy Local Fair postponed until July 2

Buy Local Fair (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Buy Local Fair will be postponed due to expected severe weather this weekend.

It was supposed to be held on Sunday, May 21, but due to severe weather predictions, it is now scheduled for July 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance decided to postpone the event.

"Since the Fair is an outdoor event, the LIBA team has been keeping a very close eye on the weather forecast for this weekend, and the safety of our members, patrons, and vendors is our primary concern,” said Jennifer Rubenstein, Director of LIBA. "We truly apologize for any inconvenience the date change causes, however, we hope everyone will save the new date for the Buy Local Fair on July 2!"

The fair includes 180 booths from a variety of local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations, and farmers, as well as live music, The Trend Appliances cooking competition, a cocktail competition, food and drink vendors, a ValuMarket craft beer tent, Cox's Back Porch area for the grownups and a children's area as well.

© 2017 WHAS-TV