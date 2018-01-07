Sunday Read: WHAS11's best stories this week

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This week, WHAS11 covered many important stories, but we have compiled a list of our top stories of the week. These are stories that sparked change, made us think, warmed our hearts and taught us about our community. We hope you enjoy our best stories of this week.

Despite the frigid air on January 1, members of North Central Church of Christ withstood the cold to help their community.

Tables lined up on the sidewalk of 2nd and Broadway downtown, as some of the congregation served homemade chili, warm soup, and even some dessert to Louisville’s less fortunate.

Inmates at Metro Corrections are getting an extra wool blanket to help keep them warm, the heat in parts of the building has been out for a few days now.

Cold temperatures creeping into Metro Corrections over the weekend left inmates bundling up with extra blankets and officers gauging the air inside every dorm.

Checking temperatures in every dorm, during every shift, officials are working around the clock to combat the cold.

Ray Shelton, a familiar face and voice for many years on WHAS-TV, passed away Jan. 2 at the age of 89.

Shelton was the very first personality viewers saw and heard when channel 11 went on the air in 1950. He was a reassuring voice during the Tornado Outbreak of 1974.

The Irish Rover had a close call Thursday morning after somebody driving by noticed flames coming from the restaurant’s door and called 911. Crews were able to get the fire out quickly, but the cause behind it is what’s more concerning for owner Michael Reidy. He said it’s officially being investigated as arson.

It's not much of a surprise, but it is now official, quarterback Lamar Jackson is hanging up his Louisville jersey and declaring for the NFL draft.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the University of Louisville, announced via Twitter Friday morning that he will enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson became the youngest player ever to win the Heisman Trophy in 2016 when he was a sophomore. He's also set ACC records for the most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,571) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (21), as well as several other records which are listed on the University of Louisville's website.

The Louisville Zoo celebrated a special birthday this week.

On January 6, dozens of zoo guests sang “Happy Birthday” as Gorilla Helen dug into her custom fruit cake and special birthday enrichment items. It was a party zoo officials said fit Helen perfectly.

