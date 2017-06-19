Summerworks Youth Program begins

More than 110 local companies took part in hiring more than 4,200 young people between the ages of 16 to 21, many of them low income. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Mayor Greg Fischer will be in the Parkland neighborhood today for the start of the SummerWorks Youth Program.

He's visiting young people working at the Boys and Girls Club.



Today kicks off the first day of work for most involved in the program.

More than 5,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 21 are working at more that 200 companies, non-profit organizations, and city agencies this summer.

SummerWorks is one of the strategies for reducing violence by providing job experiences for youth.

This is the seventh year for the program.

