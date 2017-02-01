Summerworks program announcement expected

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We will learn more about Mayor Greg Fischer's Summerworks youth jobs program for this upcoming summer.

This is the seventh year for the program.

Since it began in 2011, more than eleven-thousand young people have been placed in summer work.

More than 100 positions were filled in 2016 at Kentucky Kingdom.

The signup-deadline for the program is May 1st . For more information click here.

