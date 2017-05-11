Suit filed against Chief Conrad, LMPD detectives

LMPD cruiser (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Major claims are being made against LMPD after a man filed a lawsuit alleging he was falsely arrested and imprisoned.

A civil suit was filed in Jefferson County District Court on Wednesday alleging multiple detectives intentionally failed to follow standard operating procedures leading up to a 2016 arrest.

Michael Andrews was charged with assault that night, but now his attorney claims it was a clear case of false arrest from the very beginning.

"He walked up, he was walking this way, and he just shot me twice,” said Aubrey Williams, Jr.



December 18, 2015, Aubrey Williams, Jr. told WHAS he was walking into a play outside the West End School when he was shot by a man he would later admit he didn't know.



"When I looked in his eyes, he looked like a lost soul,” said Williams Jr. “He looked empty."



Williams would later pick Michael Dennis Andrews out of a blind photo lineup at LMPD.



Charged with first-degree assault Andrews would spend 63 days in Metro Corrections.



However, Andrews' attorney, Jan Waddell, said his client should have never spent a day behind bars because he was wrongfully accused.



"We had four witnesses with cell phones,” said Waddell. “All of them had cellphones, and all of them were together. It wasn't hard to determine that my guy wasn't guilty. They just didn't want to investigate it, and when I brought it to their attention they ignored it, and left him in jail for a month."



Waddell said now it's Andrews' turn to seek justice.



"It's a clear case of false arrest, malicious prosecution, unlawful imprisonment, and he's a victim of extreme emotional distress,” said Waddell.



Which is why Andrews is suing Williams, three LMPD detectives as well as Chief Steve Conrad, and unknown people in the streets for placing him behind bars.



"The police have the obligation when they conduct a suggestive identification procedure to properly investigate the case,” said Waddell. “It's in their LMPD standard operating procedures to do that and they failed to do it. They intentionally failed to do it."

WHAS reached out to LMPD for comment on this story, and to see if anyone else was ever charged for their role in the shooting of Aubrey Williams, Jr. but we have yet to hear back.

It's unclear at this point when this case will be heard by a judge.

