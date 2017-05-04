Suicidal man facing charges after pointing gun at officer

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Shively man faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at an officer while he was threatening suicide.



In body camera footage from the officer was released last week, the officer can be heard asking the man to drop the gun.

William Bordeau, Jr., was shot in the incident but is okay.



Bordeau is now charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property of a firearm and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.



Shively officer Chad Kolter responded to the suicide call last Thursday on Valley View Drive.



When the officer arrived he found Bordeau in the garage with a gun pointed at his head.



The police report says the officer asked him to drop the gun several times before Bordeau turned the gun on the officer.

© 2017 WHAS-TV