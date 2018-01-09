Sugarland coming to the KFC Yum! Center in July

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Singer Jennifer Nettles (L) and musician Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform at the Greek Theatre on May 22, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2012 Getty Images)

Heads up country music fans - Sugarland is coming to the Bluegrass!

The award-winning country duo announced today their highly-anticipated return to the stage with the 'Still The Same Tour', beginning this Spring. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will bring their new live show to 48 cities across the country. The first leg of the tour will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the pair for the second half.

Tickets for the 'Still The Same 2018 Tour' will go on sale starting Friday, January 12 at 10:00am local time. Beginning today, January 9, fans in select cities will have the opportunity to purchase VIP packages which include an opportunity to meet Sugarland, attend a pre-show VIP sound check, access to exclusive tour lithographs and more.

This year's tour is in celebration of their recently released album “Still The Same,” their first new music in seven years.

The duo will make a stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center on July 28.

For additional pre-sale information and public on-sale information in your area, please visit SugarlandMusic.com

The entire list of tour dates is listed below:

2018 STILL THE SAME TOUR DATES:

May 4 / Choctaw Grand Theatre / Durant, OK

May 25 / James Brown Arena / Augusta, GA*

May 26 / PNC Arena / Raleigh, NC*

May 27 / Country 500 Festival / Daytona Beach, FL*

May 31 / Gila River Arena / Phoenix, AZ*

Jun 1 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA*

Jun 2 / San Diego County Fair / Del Mar, CA*

Jun 7 / accesso ShoWare Center / Kent, WA*

Jun 8 / Spokane Arena / Spokane WA*

Jun 9 / MODA Center / Portland, OR*

Jun 12 / Santa Barbara Bowl / Santa Barbara, CA*

Jun 14 / Greek Theatre / Los Angeles, CA*

Jun 15 / Rabobank Arena / Bakersfield, CA*

Jun 16 / Mandalay Bay / Las Vegas, NV*

Jun 21 / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre / Denver, CO*

Jun 22 / Rushmore Plaza Civic Center / Rapid City, SD*

Jun 23 / Bismarck Event Center / Bismarck, ND*

Jun 28 / CenturyLink Center Omaha / Omaha, NE*

Jun 29 / TaxSlayer Center / Moline, IL*

Jun 30 / Chaifetz Arena / St. Louis, MO*

Jul 6 / Fallsview Casino / Niagara Fall, ONT***

Jul 7 / Fallsview Casino / Niagara Falls, ONT***

Jul 8 / Turning Stone Resort / Verona, NY***

Jul 12 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH*

Jul 13 / Covelli Centre / Youngstown, OH*

Jul 14 / Merriweather Post Pavilion / Columbia, MD*

Jul 19 / BOK Center / Tulsa, OK**

Jul 20 / Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie / Grand Prairie, TX**

Jul 21 / Smart Financial Centre / Sugar Land, TX**

Jul 26 / Pensacola Bay Center / Pensacola, FL**

Jul 27 / Von Braun Center / Huntsville, AL**

Jul 28 / KFC Yum Center / Louisville, KY**

Aug 2 / Bridgestone Arena / Nashville, TN**

Aug 3 / Infinite Energy Arena / Atlanta, GA**

Aug 4 / Bon Secours Wellness Arena / Greenville, SC**

Aug 9 / Huntington Center / Toledo, OH**

Aug 10 / Van Andel Arena / Grand Rapids, MI**

Aug 11 / Resch Center / Green Bay, WI**

Aug 16 / Denny Sanford PREMIER Center / Sioux Falls, SD**

Aug 17 / Iowa State Fair / Des Moines, IA**

Aug 18 / INTRUST Bank Arena / Wichita, KS**

Aug 23 / Ravinia Festival / Chicago, IL**

Aug 24 / Minnesota State Fair / St. Paul, MN**

Aug 25 / Nebraska State Fair / Grand Island, NE****

Aug 30 / Mohegan Sun Arena / Uncasville, CT**

Aug 31 / Allentown Fair/ Allentown, PA**

Sep 1 / Bank of NH Pavillion / Gilford, NH**

Sep 7 / DCU Center / Worcester, MA**

Sep 8 / Prudential Center / Newark, NJ**

*with Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen

**with Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell

***with Brandy Clark only

****with Frankie Ballard only



