Students raise money for families of classmates who are victims of homicides

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--As the School year winds down it's been an emotional and difficult time for students at Louisville's Ballard High School.

Two classmates have been murdered, one in November and another in April, and now the students are rallying to support their families.

Students are raising funds for Trayona McDowell and Jacquay Rodgers.

The two are listed on the growing homicide list for Metro Louisville.

These wristbands are being sold at Ballard and created by students to help both families.

Students staged a sit-in at Ballard after the murder of Jacquay Rodgers.

He was murdered in the Russell neighborhood on April 28.

He last attended Ballard in August and students tell WHAS 11 they were upset after administrators didn't allow a vigil or moment of silence for Rodgers.

The wristbands are two dollars and proceeds we're told are being used to purchase baby supplies for Mcdowell's daughter and to help Rodgers family with unexpected expenses.

The bands read 'Rest in Peace Trayona and Jacquay'

© 2017 WHAS-TV