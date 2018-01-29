Students question JCPS superintendent finalists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The questions came from those who are most affected: the students.



“We're putting a guy in charge to help our futures,” Eastern High School Junior, Morgan White said.



“They said they want to get to know us, so this is a great way to start getting to know us,” Paige Mincey, a Valley High Junior explained.



There were 15 Jefferson County Public School students, ranging from 5th grade to high school, and from schools across the district, who asked the JCPS superintendent finalists why they deserve to lead the school district Monday night.



“The more we as a district can ensure that we provide great access to rich programs, art music, career and technical education and other programs that students are going to feel passionate about, the more successful we're going to be,” Dr. Marty Pollio, currently acting as the Superintendent said.



“It's about building relationships, we've got to have systems that work and make sense, and we must align our resources to hit the classroom and make the biggest difference they can,” District Chief Operations Officer Dr. Michael Raisor explained.



Students asked an array of questions, including how each plan to attack bullying.



“We've got to make sure, that we teach the adults in the building to know what the symptoms and warning signs of bullying are. What it looks like,” Dr. Raisor said.



“We have to free counselors to be able to counsel. That a student is known by a counselor, they know who they are, that a student is comfortable to talk to them, the counselor knows individual circumstances of the student, and all of our students feel safe at school,” said. Dr. Pollio.



Students also asked about more vocational education, forward thinking with technology and equity issues from school to school.



“I want to know if one of our candidates is willing to put in more budget and more resources to help ESL students, and under-served students because they're not getting that opportunity,” Olmsted Academy North 8th grader, Ali Almosawi said.

Dr. Pollio has served JCPS for 20 years while Dr. Raisor has been with the district for 6.

The district plans to select a new superintendent by March 1st.

The next public input session is Tuesday, January 30 at Ballard High School. Start time: 6 p.m.

The last session is Thursday, February 1 at Pleasure Ridge Park High School. Start time: 6 p.m.

© 2018 WHAS-TV