Students, parents protest after Madison principal is removed (photo: Video)

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Feeling blindsided by the decision to remove their principal, on Thursday thousands of students of Madison Consolidated High School walked out of their classrooms, holding signs and chanting.



“I had a tear in my eye. It's hard for me to look at the kids when they're upset,” Principal Kevin Yancey said.



Students walked out in support of Principal Yancey. During a school board meeting on Jan. 11, the board voted to remove Yancey as principal of the Madison Consolidated High School. His new position would take him out of the school and focus on alumni relations.

“I really hesitate doing something like this. He's an excellent principal. I think it would be a huge loss to our school corporation,” a board member said.



Yancey said last week the administration asked him if he wanted the new position and he declined. A week later the school board overrode his decision in a 3 to 2 vote and put him in the new position.



“Anytime you work in an organization you might have conflict. I think everyone does in any organization you work at so I'm pretty headstrong and I fight for my building and I think the board probably thought it was time for a new direction for me,” Yancey said.



But student want Yancey to stay.



“He fights for us so we thought we'd fight for him to prove a point,” said Jaquira Humes, a sophomore.



The superintendent did not comment on camera but released a statement along with the board saying in part: "We appreciate the work Mr. Yancey has done while at MCHS, and we see this as an opportunity to further develop his strengths."

But students and parents say they hope today's protests show that they're not happy about the decision.



“I hope that the superintendent's office takes this seriously, and that she realizes the parents and the students have a right to have their voices heard,” said Amanda Hook, a parent.

Yancey said even though it will be hard to leave the students he loves, he's proud to be a part of this community.



“Love them. Love our kids. Love our parents and our community and I'm sure blessed to be here,” Yancey said.

Yancey’s contract ends in June. If nothing changes, he will assume his new position when his principal contract ends.

