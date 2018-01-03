Students brave bitter temperatures at bus stops

Back of a school bus (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2008 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Bitter cold temperatures welcomed more than a hundred thousand JCPS students back to school Wednesday, with many braving that winter weather to wait for their buses.

Lenora Murphy brought her grandson, Damarion Brown, to his bus stop at 21st and Madison around 8:00 Wednesday morning.

“Oh, it is freezing. It’s taking my breath away,” Murphy said.

Candace Hormer said the feeling is mutual. She brought her niece, Allison Dillon, and nephews, Matthew and Theodore Dillion, to the same stop.

“It’s kind of freezing, but I guess we’ll manage,” Hormer said.

The Dillons said they typically wait less than ten minutes for their bus, and passed along some solid advice for fellow students during these cold times.

“They should wear three jackets. Yeah, that’s actually true and can keep you warm. Get a hat and gloves,” first-grader Allison said.

Murphy agreed and followed a similar model while getting Brown ready for the first day back.

“He took his bath last night. I made sure he had on his little t-shirt and his long sleeve shirt and then the jacket and then his coat and the hat and gloves,” Murphy said.

As of Wednesday morning, JCPS had no problems to report regarding the first day back.



