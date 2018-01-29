Student files lawsuit against Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Bellarmine University student is taking legal action against his school after he says he was retaliated against for reporting an inappropriate relationship.

In a lawsuit, the student, John Noakes, says he and a former chemistry professor, Francis Barrios, began a relationship that included visits to the professor's apartment and sexually explicit conversations.

When the relationship ended, the student says Barrios became upset and retaliated, accusing Noakes of threatening to kill him.

Based on that reported threat, the lawsuit says Bellarmine ended Noakes' position as a resident advisor and placed him on probation.

After a sexual misconduct complaint was filed against Barrios, an internal investigation found the two had a consensual relationship, which the lawsuit questions based on the professor's position of power.

Noakes is seeking monetary damages and to have his probation lifted to help his medical school admission chances. A Bellarmine spokesperson sent us a statement saying they do not comment on pending litigation but that quote, "We do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment of a student, faculty member, or staff member..." and they expect respect & dignity from their community.





