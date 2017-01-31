Student arrested after gun found at Conway Middle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools said a student has been arrested after a gun was found at Conway Middle School Tuesday.

According to JCPS Media Relations, a staff member noticed a student acting suspiciously. When the student was confronted, an ammunition clip was found.

After a further search, officials say they found another student with a gun. In their findings, JCPS said a third student brought the clip to school and the items were confiscated without incident.

The students told JCPS staff that “it was never their intent to harm anyone at the school.”

One student was arrested in the incident. All three students involved are in the 8th grade.

Principal Greg Fehr released a letter to parents addressing the incident.

Dear Parents and Guardians, This letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred today. I want to make sure you have accurate information and dispel any rumors you may have heard about the situation. Please be assured that the safety and well-being of your child is always foremost in everything we do. Today, a staff member discovered a student acting suspiciously. When the staff member confronted the student, an ammunition clip was found. A subsequent search found another student with a gun. It was discovered that an additional student brought the clip to school. The items were confiscated without incident, and the students told staff it was never their intent to harm students or staff. The students are being disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. At this point, one student has been arrested. An investigation continues. We always encourage our students to report any suspicious or threatening activity they see or hear, and I’m very proud of staff for following their training and acting proactively to address this situation. If you have any questions about this incident, please do not hesitate to call us at (502) 485-8233.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

