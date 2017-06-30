Structural engineer assessing damage following MSU dorm explosion

Explosion damages Murray State dorm (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A structural engineer is on the Murray State University's campus to assess the state of New Richmond Hall after it was heavily damaged in an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.

Fortunately, that dorm is not currently being used by students or staff.

Officials have also determined three other residential halls--Hester, Clark and Hart--and Winslow cafeteria have suffered damage, the extent is still being assessed.

An elite basketball camp that was scheduled to begin Saturday was canceled. That was because the CFSB Center is currently without power. At this time, all other summer camps will continue as originally scheduled.

Twenty-six-year-old Dakota Fields was injured and flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following the explosion on Wednesday.

He's in stable condition.

The preliminary cause of the explosion is believed to be a gas leak, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP is continuing to investigate.



