Street sign that honors George Burney, Sr. unveiled

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Councilwoman Mary C. Woolridge, along with family and friends of George Burney Senior, unveiled a new street sign in his honor.

The sign will is located at the corner of Cypress and Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The section of street will be known as "George L. Burney, Sr. Way."

Burney was an accomplished dancer, before shifting his focus from entertainment to

Civil Rights, spending most of his life promoting Doctor King's principles.

He created PRIDE: People's Rights in Demanding Equality.

In 2016, the mayor gave Burney the Martin Luther King Junior Freedom award.

Burney died early Friday morning after a long illness. He was 89-years-old.

