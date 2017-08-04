Street Rod Nationals to remain in Louisville through 2025

Street Rod Nationals (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The National Street Rod Association has extended their contract and plans to return to Louisville for the next 5 years.

The NRSA extended the current contract for the annual summer event through 2025.

The Street Rod Nationals brings an estimated 70,000 visitors to view cars at the Kentucky Expo Center.

The four-day event features vintage street rods, classics and muscle cars, plus a trade show.

The Street Rod Nationals is one of the top 5 conventions in Louisville bringing in more than $15 million for the local economy.

© 2017 WHAS-TV