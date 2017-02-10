Store donates equipment to archery team

All Saints Archery Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local business is stepping up to help after someone stole a Nelson County archery team's equipment.



Members of the All Saints Archery Club were at Academy Sports and Outdoors this afternoon to accept new, donated equipment from the store.



Jennifer Lyvers, a coach for the team, says their equipment was in a trailer when someone stole it last Friday. The trailer was found the next day, but nearly $5 thousand worth of equipment was missing.

The team says they're thankful for the donations and support they've received as they prepare for the regional competition on February 18.

If you have any information about the stolen equipment, contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-1840.

(© 2017 WHAS)