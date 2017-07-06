Steve Uram removed from position of Bardstown Police Chief

Steve Uram (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bardstown Police Chief, Steve Uram, was removed from his position on July 6 and is no longer employed by the City of Bardstown.

J. Richard Heaton, the mayor of Bardstown, said the decision to remove Uram was made in an effort of moving towards the selection and appointment of a new Chief of Police that can generate an environment that reinforces the city’s ability to attract and retain staff that can provide good law enforcement.

The former chief and current Captain C.D. Marksbury was appointed as Interim Chief of Police as a search begins for a new chief of police.

Heaton said more than a quarter of the police department has left as of July 6, 2017.

