State Reformatory inmate shot, killed in hostage situation

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We are continuing to learn new information about a deadly hostage situation Tuesday at the Kentucky State Reformatory in Oldham County.

Police say inmate David Carver--who was serving 10 years for first degree sodomy--took a nurse hostage in the facility.

State troopers were called in to negotiate the release of the nurse.



Officials say those negotiations lasted about two hours and were unsuccessful and the Correction Emergency Response team--or CERT-- was sent in.

Police say Carver made an aggressive move to one of the CERT members with his improvised edged weapon and at that point deadly force was used and one of the CERT members shot Carver.

“When they feel that their life or another individual is in risk of serious injury or death at that point

deadly force is justified. So in this instance, when he was lunging toward them, they believed that their life was in danger,” Trooper Josh Lawson said.

Police say they still don't know why Carver held the nurse hostage.

