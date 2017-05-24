State plans to close juvenile detention center where teenager died last year

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The state is closing the juvenile detention center where 16-year-old Gynnya McMillen died last year, although government officials indicated that the decision to shut it down is unrelated to her death.

State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, said the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice gave him a call Tuesday afternoon and told him they plan to close the Lincoln Village Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Hardin County.

Unlike the state's overcrowded prisons and jails, Westerfield said, some of Kentucky's juvenile facilities are operating below capacity, including Lincoln Village. "It's underutilized, and there are better ways to spend the money," he said.

Lincoln Village will shut down in mid-June, according to a news release Kentucky's Justice and Public Safety Cabinet released Wednesday. The facility's staff members are switching to jobs at other facilities and no one has been laid off.

Gynnya was found dead in her cell at Lincoln Village on Jan. 11, 2016. Shelbyville police had taken Gynnya to that facility the day before after she had a dispute with her mother.

The juvenile justice department's commissioner, Bob Hayter, was fired shortly after Gynnya died, and two former Lincoln Village employees have been indicted on misdemeanor charges related to her death.

The teenager's death sparked three independent investigations that all confirmed she died of natural causes, according to the Dept. of Juvenile Justice, and medical examiners determined that she died in her sleep "without any signs of distress that would have prompted medical attention."

But Gynnya's mother, Michelle McMillen, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court that says Gynnya was wrongfully kept in an isolation cell and claims that Lincoln Village staff falsified dozens of bed checks during her daughter's approximately 28-hour stay at the facility.

Last year, activists demanded that the state shutter Lincoln Village. Color Of Change, a racial justice organization, issued a statement Wednesday that said they "can finally say that justice is real" now that Lincoln Village's days are numbered.

"We are happy that not another child will die while caged in the care of the abusive and violent staff at Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center," said Scott Roberts, Color Of Change's senior campaign director. "It was a hotbed of corruption, neglect, and abuse that is sadly prevalent in juvenile facilities around the country."

Kentucky has seen a sharp decline in the number of kids who are housed in secure facilities, so the state's juvenile justice department has been working to consolidate its operations and funnel more resources toward community-based intervention efforts, according to the justice cabinet.

Closing Lincoln Village is part of that consolidation process, the cabinet said. The state has already shut down two other juvenile facilities: The Murray Group Home in Calloway County and the Owensboro Treatment Center in Daviess County.

The cabinet's news release does not mention Gynnya's death and says Lincoln Village and the other two locations were selected for closure "mostly due to low utilization."

Lincoln Village is capable of holding over 40 youths but has only been housing about 20 of them, the cabinet said, and the Owensboro center was under-capacity too.

A letter the juvenile justice department's commissioner, Carey Cockerell, sent to Westerfield on Wednesday also said it has been difficult to keep Lincoln Village "staffed to the appropriate levels" due to recruitment and retention issues.

When Lincoln Village officially closes next month, cabinet spokesman Mike Wynn said any minors still living there will be sent to nearby detention facilities.

The cabinet credited Senate Bill 200 – a 2014 law Westerfield sponsored – with helping Kentucky achieve a roughly 40-percent decline in its number of out-of-home placements, which include youths who are in the juvenile justice department's care and reside in facilities like detention centers and group homes.

Westerfield's bill aimed to improve outcomes by expanding the access minors have to community supervision and treatment when they commit low-level offenses.

"The goal wasn't necessarily to shut down this facility or that (one)," Westerfield said. "It was to reduce our reliance on out-of-home detention."

Courier-journal