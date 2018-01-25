WHAS
Close

State approves TIF district for soccer stadium

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:22 PM. EST January 25, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The soccer stadium project in Butchertown has taken another step forward after the state gave preliminary approval to a new taxing district that will support the stadium.

Louisville Metro Government submitted an application on behalf of the soccer club to create a 20-year TIF district for the project. Final approval of the TIF is expected in May.

The 37-acre development will include a 10-thousand seat stadium, two hotels and retail, restaurant and office space.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with completion by 2020.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories