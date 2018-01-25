State approves TIF district for soccer stadium

A rendering of the proposed Louisville City FC soccer stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The soccer stadium project in Butchertown has taken another step forward after the state gave preliminary approval to a new taxing district that will support the stadium.



Louisville Metro Government submitted an application on behalf of the soccer club to create a 20-year TIF district for the project. Final approval of the TIF is expected in May.



The 37-acre development will include a 10-thousand seat stadium, two hotels and retail, restaurant and office space.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with completion by 2020.

