'Star Wars' survival dog set to be adopted

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Bitter cold and frigid snow storms hit the Bluegrass hard this month, and a small dog left stranded in the elements was forced to get creative to survive.

A dog named Sonny survived this month's brutal cold by pulling a move straight out of "Star Wars."

Luke Skywalkers Tauntaun Carcass from planet Hoth (Youtube/Star Wars-Disney)

A driver saw Sonny on the side of the road near Fort Knox. The dog had sheltered himself inside a deer carcass.

Sonny as he was recently rescued. He took refuge in a deer carcass during cold weather.





He was barely alive himself, but now he's in good hands at Forever Homes for Paws Rescue, and he's on his way home to his adopted family soon.

