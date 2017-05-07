Standoff in Valley Station ends peacefully

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- Dozens of police cars and trucks with flashing lights blocked off neighborhood streets near Glen Hill Manor Drive Sunday afternoon during a hostage situation.

"I start seeing all sorts of police cars creeping down through here and I said, 'There's something bad that's going on down here,'" neighbor Rebecca Gassman said.

"I figured I was going to come home, get to see my granddaughter and I was going to make supper," Jennifer T., who lives in the Glen Hill Manor Apartments, said. "And lo and behold, I can't get home."

Jennifer was one of several people who found themselves stuck behind the police barricade in her Valley Station neighborhood while LMPD officers responded to a hostage situation. Metro Police said a 19-year-old man was reported to be holding his mother at gunpoint inside an apartment building at the Woods at Glen Hill Manor Apartments, the building right across the one where Jennifer's two sons and 1-year-old granddaughter were staying.

"It was very, very scary. I didn't know what was going on," she said. "I didn't know if they were safe. I wasn't sure if they were going to be stuck there."

Police brought SWAT units and hostage negotiators to the scene, evacuating the building and trying to resolve the situation while neighbors watched from afar, unsure of what exactly was happening.

"I came over here and stood by the garbage can and said a prayer for the young man," Gassman said. "I said, 'God, please let the young man give up, don't let him harm his mother and get him to the hospital so he can get some treatment."

A few hours after police responded, LMPD said the mother was able to leave on her own. Shortly after, police had the man in custody.

"I thanked the good Lord for saving both him and his mother and the police officers," Debbie Hale, who lives five minutes away, said.

"It was a big sense of relief and comfort just to know everything was done and it's over," Jennifer said.

For neighbors, this incident is the latest in a troubling trend in this community.

"You're afraid for your safety," Hale said. "I'm even afraid to go out at night."

"It's really starting to get to be a bad area over here," Jennifer said. "It's really starting to concern me."

While no one was reported to be hurt in Sunday afternoon's standoff according to LMPD, neighbors hope they won't be seeing something like this any time soon in their streets.

