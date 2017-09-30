'Stampede' raises money for blind, visually impaired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds were at the Louisville Zoo Saturday to help raise awareness for a good cause.

The 15th annual Stampede for VIPS is a 5K race put on by a unique non-profit organization.

Visually Impaired Preschool services help children born or diagnosed blind.

The Stampede raises much-needed funds to help meet the educational and early intervention needs of the organization.

"Our biggest is expense is teacher salaries because we send teachers to the homes when a baby is born or diagnosed blind and so the resources will help pay for those teachers [who] work with those kids,” Diane Nelson, executive director, said.

The stampede raises awareness of the abilities of those who are blind or visually impaired by being the only local 5K event that has a visually impaired division.

